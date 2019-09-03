Sulphur Springs police asking for information in brutal animal cruelty cases

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for any information about recent animal cruelty cases where cats were found dead at two separate locations.
The cats were bound with tape or fishing line.
“The Sulphur Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in regards to information on a couple of Cruelty to Animals cases,” a post on the Sulphur Springs Facebook page stated. “Pictures of the offenses are too graphic to post on a public forum.”
According to the Facebook post, a dead cat was found bound with tape and red shop rags at an address on Live Oak Street on Aug. 23. In the second incident, another dead cat was found tied with fishing line in the 1400 block of College Street.
Anyone with any information about these crimes or any other felony offenses is urged to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903) 885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 885-2020.
