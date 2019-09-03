SMILE! Low-cost dental care across the Ark-La-Tex

(KSLA) - A trip to the dentist can be scary enough without having to worry about how you will pay for treatment — especially when you don’t have dental insurance.
Those without insurance are skipping basic preventative care and living with painful and sometimes dangerous oral health conditions because they’re afraid that they can’t afford treatment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in five U.S. children aged 6 to 11 has at least one untreated cavity. One in four adults has untreated cavities and more than 40% of adults have felt pain in their mouth in the last year.
Several local dental clinics are helping those in the community who can’t afford the dental care they need by offering low-cost dental services.
- Crossroads Family Care - 1115 Hwy 259 South Henderson, Texas, Call (903) 392-8251 to schedule an appointment. Services include: cleanings for children and adults, root canals, crowns, extractions and more. They accept Medicaid and most insurance. Grant programs and sliding fee schedule available for uninsured patients.
- Outpatient Medical Center - Breazeale Springs St., Natchitoches, LA Call (318) 352-9299 to schedule an appointment. They offer uninsured patients a sliding fee scale based on their income regardless of their ability to pay.
- David Raines Community Health Center - Operates 6 community health centers, located in 4 parishes: Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne and Webster. They charge a sliding fee scale based on your income and family size. On the first visit, patients who are uninsured meet with a Financial Screener and undergo a simple income screening process. If you do not have insurance, or if you do not qualify for insurance, they will determine what percent of the actual clinic cost you will have to pay when you register. Here’s a list of some of their locations:
- Shreveport North 1625 David Raines Road (318) 227-9001
- Bossier City 1514 Doctor’s Drive (318) 841-6023
- Gilliam 12763 Lay Street (318) 296-4287
- Minden 128 Homer Road (318) 377-1545
- Shreveport West 3021 W. 70th Street (318) 507-3140
- Casse Community Health Institute - They have several locations including, Shreveport, Mansfield, Bossier and Stonewall. Call (318) 688-3350 to be directed to the location nearest you. They offer to treat patients regardless of their ability to pay. For example, if you don’t have an annual income, the minimum you may have to pay is $50.
