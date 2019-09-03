Jefferson teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges in North Texas

JEFFERSON, Texas (KSLA) - A Jefferson ISD teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
The Marshall News Messenger reports police from Garland, a Dallas suburb, arrested Lance Reese at his home in Longview.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell says Reese, who was new to the district, taught at Jefferson Junior High School and has been suspended.
Barnwell says there are no reports of any misconduct happening at school.
Reese is out on bond, according to the Garland Police Department.
