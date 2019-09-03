Public hearing in Marion County to discuss tax rate

MARION COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3 will allow the community to learn more about a proposal to raise taxes in Marion County.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to the Marshall News Messenger. The proposal would increase taxes by nearly four cents.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said he doesn’t want a tax increase — but the money is needed to fund services.
Officials will consider adopting the tax rate in about two weeks.
For example, taxes for a $100,000 home would cost $24 more in property taxes.
