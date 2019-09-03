Longview’s Walk to End Alzheimers planned for Sept. 28

LONGVIEW, Tx. (KSLA) - September is World Alzheimer’s Awareness month.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is considered the world’s largest event which raises awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Longview’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28. As of Sept. 3, nearly $26,000 was raised with 62 teams signed up.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse.
A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease which slowly causes memory loss. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
For more information on Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to end Alzheimer’s and to find a walk near you, click here.
