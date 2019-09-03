First Alert: Summer heat continues all week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! While many of you will be going back to work or school this morning marking the unofficial start to fall our weather remains entrenched in summer. An upper level ridge will be dominating the weather pattern across the ArkLaTex all week long with heat and sunshine are to be expected everyday. There are really no chances for rain until the second half of the weekend.
For your Tuesday expect temperatures to quickly rise into the low 90s by lunchtime and to reach the upper 90s by the middle of the afternoon. While there will be no chances for rain the one silver lining will be that humidity should remain in check across the region.
Moving into the middle of the week it will be a similar story with temperatures perhaps even a degree or two hotter with little to no chances for rain. Once again though, the humidity should be able to remain in check across the ArkLaTex.
So if you like “boring” weather of heat and sunshine you are going to love the rest of the week. Everyone else, you are going to have to wait a little while longer for the start of fall.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.