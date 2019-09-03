First Alert: Late summer heat wave builds through the weekend

The heat will build a little more in the coming days. Temperatures will risk into the upper 90s to low 100s across the ArkLaTex the rest of the week and likely through the weekend. Some showers and storms may provide relief by the end of the weekend, but rain coverage is looking pretty isolated.
Skies will be mostly clear again tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny and very hot conditions Wednesday with afternoon temperatures flirting with 100.
No changes are in store through the start of the weekend. We’ll be very hot and dry with morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon highs around 100. A few showers or storms may return Sunday, but outside of any rain we’ll continue to see temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100.
Next week promises no substantial changes. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with little in the way of rain to track.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.