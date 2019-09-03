Fire from Red River gas well blowout continues to burn

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The gas well that blew out Friday in Red River Parish still is on fire.
And it will continue to burn until authorities stop the release, according to Louisiana State Police.
“... The incident is contained to the well pad and is not affecting anything off the well pad,” Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Representatives of State Police’s emergency services division and the Louisiana Department of Environment Quality are on the scene.
The incident at the GEP Haynesville well along U.S. Highway 71 a mile north of Louisiana Highway 515 was reported just after 4 a.m. Friday.
“GEP Haynesville is pursuing multiple parallel paths to rectify the situation quickly,” Hardy said.
There have been evacuations or road closures because the fire, which can be seen from 5-10 miles away, poses no threat to the air quality or any nearby community, authorities say.
“It will be some time before the actual cause of the fire is determined,” Hardy said.
