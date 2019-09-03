'Brings back painful memories’: Sidney Torres, other locals sending help to the Bahamas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local businessman Sidney Torres is sending aide to the Bahamas -- a place he calls his second home.
Hurricane Dorian is leaving devastating flooding and destruction across the Northern Bahamas.
“It’s going to take a long time for them to recover from this,” Torres said.
He said he knows the terrain well and is now packing up special boxes of food and water that will be delivered by cargo plane.
“We have these boxes that make it really easy when the plane lands we can start handing them out they last four days, it feeds up to four and a family,” Torres said.
On the Labor Day holiday, City Council Member Jared Brossett stopped by Torres’ Mid-City warehouse to lend a helping hand.
“It’s mindful of what we went through 14 years ago during Hurricane Katrina, it brings back some very painful memories, it’s important that we are praying for our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas,” said Brossett.
Torres said he’s been visiting the Bahamas since the 1990s and has gotten to know the people well, developing a special connection after opening, and since selling, a resort on the island a few years ago called The Cove. Now, he said he’s working on another project there.
“We’re going to do this first load, I’m paying for it and then moving forward we’ve got this down to a science because we did it for Puerto Rico, we did it for Haiti and we really know how to do it efficiently and cost effective,” Torres said. “This is something I’m giving back, because the Bahamian people have always been so great to me.”
Torres said he is working directly with the Bahamian government to get his donations into the country and said 2,000 meals will be delivered on the first load. They will first be shipped to South Florida and from there they will be loaded on to the cargo plane headed for the Bahamas, likely in the next three to four days.
