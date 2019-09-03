Actor Josh Hartnett spotted in Tiger Stadium amid rumors of role in upcoming series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Actor Josh Hartnett was spotted in Baton Rouge Saturday, Aug. 31 reveling in the fun at LSU’s first game of the 2019 football season against Georgia Southern University.
A report from the Baton Rouge Business Report in June stated area residents could expect to see Hartnett around town as he assumes the role of the male lead in a 10-episode series titled “Paradise Lost.”
Created and written by Rodes Fishburne, “Paradise Lost” follows a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to her husband’s hometown in Mississippi, only to uncover shameful secrets that “irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved,” the report states.
Hartnett is best known as a rising heartthrob actor who appeared in many movies in the late 90s and early 2000s, including roles in “The Faculty,” “The Virgin Suicides,” “Pearl Harbor,” and “Black Hawk Down.” Hartnett recently stared in a psychological thriller series titled “Penny Dreadful.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.