VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian lashes the Bahamas leaving total destruction; storm barely moving

Really praying for the people of the #Bahamas as powerful Category 5 Hurricane Dorian has slowed to a 5kmph crawl & is hitting sections of the island very hard.



Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis wept earlier as he told the country it's the saddest & worst day of his life 🇧🇸🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/fKhFPWs3Ms