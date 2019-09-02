Unidentified bone found on Toledo Bend Reservoir

By KTRE Digital Media Staff | September 2, 2019 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:17 PM

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified bone was found on Toledo Bend Reservoir Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bone will be sent off to a forensic laboratory to determine whether it belonged to a human or animal. The sheriff’s office said the bone was found in the southern part of the lake.

Other details are limited at this time. The sheriff’s office said a press release with more information will be sent out Tuesday.

