Unidentified bone found on Toledo Bend Reservoir

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified bone was found on Toledo Bend Reservoir Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the bone will be sent off to a forensic laboratory to determine whether it belonged to a human or animal. The sheriff’s office said the bone was found in the southern part of the lake.
Other details are limited at this time. The sheriff’s office said a press release with more information will be sent out Tuesday.
