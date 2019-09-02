Traffic gradually increasing on I-16 as evacuees head inland

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people didn’t wait to be told to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian. They passed through our area heading inland, and more could be on the way.
Traffic has gradually increased on Interstate 16, with plenty of evacuees stopping in Metter and surrounding towns. People along the coast of Florida and Georgia said they chose to travel west as well as north to move away from Dorian’s expected path. The people WTOC talked to said they chose to leave before any formal orders in order to avoid traffic backups. Even with Dorian’s path still unclear, they didn’t want to take any chances.
“When they upgraded it to a Category 1 and we knew it was going to hit Florida, we made the decision Thursday that we were going to pack up and go,” said Andrea Gualtieri, who evacuated from St. Augustine.
“It wasn’t like with Irma when I came through here and it was backed up. A lot of Florida plates going up; lot of New Jersey and Virginia,” said Andrew Lyons, who evacuated from Jacksonville.
Local store owners say they anticipate even more traffic if or when Dorian reaches land in Florida.
