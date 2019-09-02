Official confirms 1 dead following drowning at Lake Tyler

Official confirms 1 dead following drowning at Lake Tyler
(Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 1, 2019 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 11:47 PM

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman died Sunday evening in a drowning at Lake Tyler.

According to Texas Game Warden Capt. Quint Balkcom, the drowning occurred at Party Cove.

About 6:15 p.m., emergency crews with the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department and Bullard Fire responded to the scene, off FM 3341 and Eastside Road. First responders set up at a home in the 17000 block of Eastside Road.

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released.

(Source: KLTV)

Units from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and TPWD Game Wardens are also on the scene, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

(Source: KLTV)

Other details are limited at this time. This story will continue to update as new information is received.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.