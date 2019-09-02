Man shot multiple times at Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was shot outside a Shreveport convenience store.
It happened at 7:58 p.m. Sunday on East Stoner Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The man was shot multiple times at A1 Stop in the 300 block of East Stoner Avenue, Officer Christina Curtis said.
There was no immediate word on his condition.
Authorities have detained a suspect, Curtis said.
Police still have eight units on the scene between Rex Avenue and Crofton Street, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.