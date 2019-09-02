Man found shot to death in Baton Rouge hotel room

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a hotel room.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jody Arcediano, 36, of Zachary was found shot to death inside the Microtel Inn and Suites on Plaza Americana Drive around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
