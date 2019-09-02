Man drowns at southeast Oklahoma park

McCurtain County, Okla. (KSLA) — A man drowned Monday afternoon near a dam in southeast Oklahoma.
His name has not yet been released.
First responders were summoned to the swimming and beach area off Highway 259A in Beavers Bend State Park about 2:30 p.m., the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office reports.
A man dove into the water, went under and never resurfaced, authorities say.
His body later was found in about 11 feet of water about 20 feet from shore.
Also responding to the call were park personnel, the Oklahoma Lake Patrol and the Broken Bow, Garvin and Hochatown fire departments.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.