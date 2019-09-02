Man dies when SUV hits culvert, ejecting him

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Webster Parish man died when he was thrown from his SUV on Sunday morning.
Sibley resident Galen Green is the 21-year-old man killed in the accident on U.S. Highway 80 between the Bossier Parish communities of Fillmore and Eastwood, authorities said.
Green was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban west on Hwy. 80 near Louisiana Highway 164 when the accident happened shortly before 7 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation indicates the SUV left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert, ejecting Green, who was not wearing a seatbelt, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis, he added.
“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” Hardy said. “Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.”
Louisiana law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly restrained.
Troop G has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths this year.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.