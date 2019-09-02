Man dies when SUV hits culvert, ejecting him

It happened on U.S. Highway 80 near Louisiana Highway 164

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 80 near Louisiana Highway 164 between the Bossier Parish communities of Fillmore and Eastwood, authorities said. [Source: Google Maps file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | September 1, 2019 at 9:56 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 9:57 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Webster Parish man died when he was thrown from his SUV on Sunday morning.

Sibley resident Galen Green is the 21-year-old man killed in the accident on U.S. Highway 80 between the Bossier Parish communities of Fillmore and Eastwood, authorities said.

Green was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban west on Hwy. 80 near Louisiana Highway 164 when the accident happened shortly before 7 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation indicates the SUV left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert, ejecting Green, who was not wearing a seatbelt, Trooper Brent Hardy said.

A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis, he added.

“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” Hardy said. “Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.”

Louisiana law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly restrained.

Troop G has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths this year.

