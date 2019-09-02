Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Annual Wiener Dog Races kick off Sep. 2

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Wiener dogs from across the area will be at one place this Labor Day--Harrah’s Louisiana Downs. Their wiener dog races are back again for another year. The event begins at 11 a.m.
There will be a free children’s area, a petting zoo, face painting and food trucks. The first race will begin at noon and the championship race will happen at 2 p.m.
This year’s profits will benefit K-9 Karma. The non-profit provides and trains service dogs for veterans and those who’ve experienced sexual assault.
“Anything we can do to help our active duty military and our veterans, we want to do our part,” said public relations manager, Shelli Briery Murphy. “This is just one of the many ways throughout the year that we are able to give back to these great folks who have already served us and our country.”
President Daniel Murphy says all this began when he reached out to Harrah’s a few years ago.
“I had written Horseshoe Casino for a grant to try and receive money that way and then I was called by their marketing department and asked if I wanted to do this instead, and I jumped at the chance,” he said.
Murphy plans to use the money to continue training more dogs.
“It averages anywhere from $10,000 to $60,000 so all the money helps every veteran coming into the program,” he said.
Those who bet on winning races will walk away with a free t-shirt.
Last minute registration will also take place at 11 a.m. if you would like to participate and have your dog serve as an alternate.
