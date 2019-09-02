First Alert: Mostly sunny and dry Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! Whether you're working today or staying in, the weather will be beautiful, but hot. This morning temperatures are in the low 70s, but will waste no time warming to the low 90s near lunchtime. Afternoon highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s near 103. Still muggy, but not as oppressive.
Because an upper-level ridge is expanding over the ArkLaTex, today rain will be slim to none. That’ll also allow for mostly sunny and clear skies throughout the day. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.
Tuesday through the end of the work week temperatures will remain close to the century mark with rain hard to come by to cool any of us off. Each day will start off in the 70s and heat up into the 90s by the afternoon. By the weekend, it looks as if the ridge will weaken and allow for slightly greater rain chances by Sunday. We'll keep you updated with the latest as we get closer.
Have a great Labor Day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
