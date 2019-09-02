Extended stretch of very hot & dry weather

No appreciable change in the weather is likely through at least the middle of NEXT week. A very hot and primarily dry stretch will take us up until mid-September. Temperatures may flirt with triple digits by the second half of this week.
We’ll be mainly clear tonight. Temperatures will settle back into the low to mid 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with afternoon temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s.
By mid to late week low 100s will be possible just about any day. Expect a sunny and dry forecast to continue.
Little change is expected for the upcoming week. Temperatures will stay in the upper end of the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. Sunshine and likely dry weather can be expected.
