Bossier City Farmers Market offers more

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds filled the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall Labor Day weekend. A family travelling from Baton Rouge was quite impressed with this year’s new features.
“I love it! The produce here is fantastic, the food is great... nice people. We are having a ball out here,” said Denise Ackery.
This year the Farmers Market offers fresh foods and rare foods not often found or available in your everyday grocery store. We spoke to local business owners about what makes this farmers market special.
“The freshness of things. You get things here at the Farmers Market that you don’t necessarily get in some of your other stores,” said George Markum.
It’s open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. April-November.
