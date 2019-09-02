BBB: New scam puts phony invites on Outlook, Google Calendars

(WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says the latest scam its agents are tracking involves schemers planting phony events laced with phishing links on their targets’ schedules.
Scammers are using default calendar settings that automatically add any event to a user’s calendar, whether they have accepted it or not, to target curious clickers with links that redirect them to a form that requests personal information or downloads malware to devices.
The BBB says this scam can impact Outlook, Google Calendar, and similar programs used to keep track of schedules both in professional settings and day-to-day life.
TIPS TO AVOID FALLING FOR CALENDAR PHISHING SCAMS
- Never click on links or download attachments from unknown events. Just like emails, out-of-the blue calendar invites are often attempts to install malware on your computer and/or steal your personal information.
- Change your settings: Check your calendar settings and make sure to turn off any options that say “automatically add invitations” or something similar. You want your calendar set to give you the option of accepting or rejecting every invitation.
