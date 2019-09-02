AT&T investigating fire that caused phone outage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — AT&T says it and authorities are investigating the cause of a phone outage in the Shreveport area.
Monday marks Day Two of the outage that AT&T says is impacting some of its wireline customers.
The outage is due to equipment damaged by a fire in one of the utility’s underground manholes, an AT&T spokesman said.
The fire happened in the vicinity of railroad tracks and Cotton and Common streets in downtown Shreveport.
“We are working to replace the cable as quickly as possible ... .”
