Woman seriously hurt in 2-vehicle wreck

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon in southern Bossier Parish.
The wreck involving a pickup and an SUV happened just after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 71 just south of Loggy Bayou, authorities report.
The woman was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was weaving in and out of her lane, according to Louisiana State Police.
At the same time, the truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
The pickup’s driver saw the Trailblazer failing to stay on its side of the road, so he brought his truck to a stop in his lane of travel, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Then the Trailblazer collided head-on with the stopped truck.
The woman, whose name authorities have not yet released, was flown to a hospital for treatment.
There’s no immediate word on her condition.
The pickup’s driver was not injured.
