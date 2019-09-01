First Alert: Hot Labor Day Ahead

Happy Sunday. Temperatures are off to a mild start this morning in the 70s. During the day, temperatures will reach the low 90s by lunchtime and then the mid and upper 90s by late afternoon. Rain chances for today are slim to none. Any rain that may try and sneak in will mainly stay in the northern tip of the ArkLaTex.
On Labor Day, much of the same weather can be expected. Highs will be in the upper 90s with mostly clear skies throughout the day. It'll be a good day to fire up the grill or hit the pool!
A ridge of high pressure is building in and keeping up rain free for much of the week and temperatures above average.
Rest of the work week unfortunately wont be much different. We'll still see highs in the upper 90s and rain chances very hard to come by.
Have a great Labor Day Weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
