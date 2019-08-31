Shreveport funeral home pledges $1,000 each to 10 Caddo public schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The owner of a Shreveport funeral home donating $1,000 each to 10 Caddo Parish public schools.
“As a young man, I had dreams in becoming the man I am today. This is why I want to help and give back to the community,” said Lynn Conner Jr., owner of Precious Memories Mortuary.
He and his staff are stressing the importance of education in Caddo Parish. They say this donation will help support and inspire members of future generations.
Precious Memories Mortuary has not yet announced which 10 campuses will receive a $1,000 donation.
