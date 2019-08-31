First Alert: Near triple digit temperatures return by next week

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial wrap up to summer and it’s going to feel like it. Temperatures will make a run back toward 100 over the three day weekend and into next week.
The large dome of high pressure that kept us hot much of August weakened and retreated back to the west this week allowing for slightly cooler and less humid conditions to settle back in. By next week it builds back east over the area bringing sizzling temperatures with it.
Temperatures are likely to climb into the upper 90s by the end of the week and stay in that range for most of next week.
On a positive note it won’t be quite as oppressive as it was earlier in August as the more significant Gulf moisture stays to our south. We’ll still be ‘muggy’ to ‘sticky’ but the humidity may stay low enough that we don’t have any Heat Advisories issued this time around.
It’s going to be a very hot, but likely quiet, Labor Day. Temperatures will quickly climb from the lower 70s in the morning to the upper 90s by afternoon.
The middle of next week could be the hottest with Futuretrack suggesting that temperatures could top 100 one more time this summer in many parts of the ArkLaTex.
Rain will be in short supply through next week. We’ll pick up a few scattered showers and storms on Saturday like we saw on Friday, but that may be our best chance of rain through the end of next.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you up-to-date with hopefully the last heat wave we’ll see this summer. Here’s how you can get our latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.