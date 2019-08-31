First Alert: Hot and mostly dry Labor Day weekend

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today will be hot and humid with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be just under heat advisory criteria between 95-103. This morning we are seeing light rain in east Texas, but dry elsewhere this morning. However, scattered showers and storms are still possible during the heat of the day today so keep an umbrella handy for any outdoor plans today.
Overnight tonight, the skies will clear out and temperatures will once again cool to low 70s. Starting with Sunday, above average temperatures will be the main story as a ridge builds into the southwest and east. Sunday, temperatures will flirt with triple digits and the atmosphere won't provide much rain, if any at all.
On Monday, it'll be repeat of Sunday's forecast. Highs reaching the upper 90s and rain chances slim to none. So, overall a hot way to spend Labor Day, but at least outdoor plans are good to go! This hot and above average weather will continue throughout much of the work week with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and rain chances very hard to find.
Have a great Labor Day Weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.