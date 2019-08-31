13 face charges as result of Bossier prostitution sting

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Thirteen people face charges as a result of the second prostitution sting this month in Bossier Parish.
Eleven were booked for prostitution or pandering.
Two others face drug charges.
The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the undercover operation Wednesday and Thursday in Bossier City, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested on a prostitution charge for allegedly agreeing to exchange sex for money with an undercover agent were:
- Jeannette E. Ayers, 29, of Benton, Ark.,
- Aleya M. Cooper, 32, of the 3200 block of Libby Street in Shreveport,
- Kayla L. Baker, 26, of the 1300 block of Summers Street in Shreveport,
- Bre English, 24, of the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas in Shreveport,
- Joseph W. Kenny, 37, of the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard in Shreveport, and,
- Tyresha L. Ware, 25, of Charleston, Mo.
All six were released on their own recognizance after having been booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.
Also arrested were Jessica L. Jackson, 33, and 21-year-old Jamaica L. Westbrooks, of Beaumont, Texas, both on one count each of pandering and promoting prostitution for allegedly setting up prostitution operations and acting as protection. Both remain in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. Each’s bond has been set at $6,500.
Bond was set at $5,000 for 24-year-old Walter L. Williams, of the 1300 block of Summers Street in Shreveport, who was booked on a charge of pandering for allegedly transporting prostitutes.
Arrested by summons was 30-year-old Keeley Jordan, of the 3500 block of Ponderosa Drive in Bossier City, on a charge of prostitution for allegedly agreeing to have sex for money with an undercover agent.
A 17-year-old girl ran from undercover agents then hit one of them when she was apprehended again, the Sheriff’s Office reports. She was taken to Ware Youth Center at Coushatta after being arrested by summons on one count each of prostitution, simple escape, resisting arrest and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Additionally, sheriff’s deputies arrested two men on drug charges.
Bond amounts are pending for 45-year-old Kevin Byrd, of the 1100 block of Creswell Avenue in Shreveport. He is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on one count each of manufacture of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest with force.
And 33-year-old Casey Bridwell, of Haynesville, faces one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was booked on two outstanding warrants for allegedly failing to appear in court. He is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility in lieu of bonds totaling $16,200.
The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.
