Shreveport leaders present bond proposals to Broadmoor group

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Broadmoor Neighborhood Association provided Shreveport officials a forum Thursday to explain the city’s bond proposal package.
The three proposals totaling $186 million would affect every city department. Department heads gave a presentation Thursday explaining the reasoning behind the money asked for their departments.
Several people in the Broadmoor neighborhood said the meeting gave them a better insight into the bond package that will be put before voters Nov. 16.
Before the meeting, they were unsure how the city would spend the money and its affect on their community.
“I think citizens should make an informed decision,” Broadmoor resident Bill Robertson said. “I support the bond because if we want companies to come to the city, we have to invest in ourselves.”
After the city departments’ presentations, several people asked questions about the proposals.
Some of the topics included cleaning Interstate 20, proposed police substations and how the bond would impact neighborhood parks.
I-20 is maintained through the state, city leaders explained. The city has a contract with the state to clean the interstate, but the amount of that money is very small, Mayor Adrian Perkins said.
As for the substations, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said studies have shown that they help with safety.
And city leaders spoke about how the parks would receive new equipment and renovations through the bond package.
The remaining community meetings about the bond proposal package will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
- Sept. 5 at Mamie Hicks Community Center, 200 Mayfair St.
- Sept. 12 at Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive
- Sept. 26 at Airport Park Community Center, 6500 Kennedy Drive
- Oct. 10 at A.B. Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th St.
- Oct. 17 Bilberry Park Community Center, 1902 Alabama Ave.
