Police searching for suspect after chase in two states

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from Texas and Louisiana are trying to find a suspect after a traffic stop in Shreveport sparked a police chase across state lines, according to authorities.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over a man on Lakeshore Drive Friday when he drove off, leading them into Harrison County, Texas.
Deputies say they tried to stop him with spike strips, which the driver ran over, but the man kept driving.
The chase eventually ended in a pasture and the man ran away into a wooded area.
Authorities believe the suspect is a violent offender. A woman who was also in the car is now in custody.
Texas state troopers, Harrison County Sheriff deputies, and Caddo Sheriff deputies are all involved with the search.
