Orgeron: LSU offense ‘coming out guns a blazin’ against Georgia Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his final media availability of the week Thursday, ahead of the 2019 season opener for the Tigers.
There have been rumors swirling since Monday of perhaps a few players being suspended for the season opener. Orgeron was asked if that’s true.
“We’re going to handle that in-house,” said Orgeron. “I won’t talk about that. So, we’ll handle all of that in-house, just like I did last year.”
Left tackle Saahdiq Charles wasn’t at practice Wednesday. Orgeron was questioned whether he will play Saturday.
“Saahdiq is ready to go. He’s available to play if needed,” Orgeron stated.
Coach O also said Adrian Magee will likely get the start at left guard.
“Because Chasen had been hurt. But that’s going to go all the way to game time. But it looks like Adrian because Chasen missed so many practices,” Orgeron explained.
When it comes to this new LSU offense, perhaps a lot of fans think the Tigers will be holding something back for their huge trip to Texas next weekend. Coach O was asked if the Tigers will show everything against Georgia Southern.
“No question; we’re coming out guns a blazin’. This is our season opener. Every game is important. We’re not holding anything back,” Orgeron replied.
The LSU defense, on the other hand, has been preparing for the Georgia Southern triple option attack for months. We’ll soon find out if all the preparation will pay off.
“They send different people different ways. If you’re out of position, it’s a 60-yard play. We have to be assignment sound,” Orgeron emphasized.
Georgia Southern and No. 6 LSU will face each other Saturday night in Death Valley. For those who didn’t see it earlier, the television broadcast of the game has been changed. The game will now be on the SEC Network instead of ESPNU. The changes were made due to Hurricane Dorian.
Kickoff is still set for 6:32 p.m.
