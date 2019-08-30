Man dies when pickup hits pole, tree and catches fire

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A South Arkansas resident has been identified as the man killed in a wreck Wednesday night in Little River County.
Arkansas State Police reports that he is 25-year-old John Keith Jackson, of Ashdown.
The single-vehicle accident happened at 10:53 p.m. on Little River County Road 51 north of Foreman, Ark., according to a preliminary crash report.
Jackson was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup south on CR 51 when it left the roadway to the right.
He overcorrected, causing the truck to run off the opposite side of the road.
There, the report states, the pickup struck a utility pole and a tree and caught fire.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m. Thursday by Little River County Coroner Roddy Smith.
