LSU players excited for matchup with Georgia Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s campus will be packed with football fans Saturday, eager for the first kickoff of the season against Georgia Southern, but fans aren’t the only ones who are excited.
RELATED STORIES:
- Orgeron: LSU offense ‘coming out guns a blazin’ against Georgia Southern
- LSU set to unveil new offense in season opener against Georgia Southern; network change announced
- $10 round-trip shuttle rides to LSU home games are coming back
- LSU launches Safe Driver Tiger program for home football games
- REMINDER: Clear bag policy enforced at LSU, SU games
- LSU Athletics releases list of beer, wine to be sold in Tiger Stadium; feedback wanted
“Driving down the street, because I live on River Road, and you start to see those Porta Potties come out and everything else and you’re like, ‘Okay, it’s game time,’” said junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. “And then, everybody’s on campus and I can’t park anywhere. Now, you know it’s game week.”
“We’re very excited around here,” added junior safety Grant Delpit. “Football is big around here and everybody’s in class talking about it already.”
“Being back on the field; my season ended early last year,” said senior cornerback Kristian Fulton. “And it just feels good to be 100 percent, seeing young guys, looking forward to seeing the offense go and seeing who steps up.”
“I’m anxious,” admitted sophomore outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. “At the same time, I know it’s another game. You’ve got to control your emotions in the game. It can get crazy anytime. Two years ago, we played against Troy and wooh. Like I said, you have to control your emotions and just play.”
“We can’t wait,” stated junior center Lloyd Cushenberry. “I know it’s been a lot of talk, but we try to ... like coach always says, ‘Block out the noise.’ But now, it’s finally time to show we have and what we’ve been working so hard on since really January. So, it’s very exciting. We have an explosive offense and we can’t wait to show it.”
“Georgia Southern is a really good football team,” said senior quarterback Joe Burrow. “They won a bowl game. I think they won their conference. Anytime you go up against a triple option team, you have to come in with all your guns loaded and ready to score on all the possessions you can get, because you might not get a lot of possessions.”
As an added reminder, the television broadcast of the game has been changed. The game will now be on the SEC Network instead of ESPNU. The changes were made due to Hurricane Dorian.
Kickoff is still set for 6:32 p.m.
____________
Keep up with LSU sports, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.