LSU launches Safe Driver Tiger program for home football games
Tiger Stadium, LSU (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | August 29, 2019 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 9:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This football season, LSU is launching a new program, called Safe Driver Tiger, in which people can pledge to be designated drivers at home games.

The program is a cooperative effort between LSU and Aramark and is available for fans 21 and up. Fans can sign up to be a designated driver for their group at two places in Tiger Stadium:

  • Northeast field level between gates 8 and 10
  • South field level near sections 407 and 408

Fans can register to be a designated driver once the stadium opens. Registration continues through the first quarter of each game. Fans that sign up will be given a voucher for a free bottled water or soft drink. Their hand will also be stamped, identifying them as a designated driver.

Each week, LSU will pick a Safe Driver of the Game, and that person will get a parking pass and two pregame passes for the next LSU home game.

For more information on the program, click here, or call 225-578-4085.

