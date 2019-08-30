LSU launches Safe Driver Tiger program for home football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This football season, LSU is launching a new program, called Safe Driver Tiger, in which people can pledge to be designated drivers at home games.
The program is a cooperative effort between LSU and Aramark and is available for fans 21 and up. Fans can sign up to be a designated driver for their group at two places in Tiger Stadium:
- Northeast field level between gates 8 and 10
- South field level near sections 407 and 408
Fans can register to be a designated driver once the stadium opens. Registration continues through the first quarter of each game. Fans that sign up will be given a voucher for a free bottled water or soft drink. Their hand will also be stamped, identifying them as a designated driver.
Each week, LSU will pick a Safe Driver of the Game, and that person will get a parking pass and two pregame passes for the next LSU home game.
For more information on the program, click here, or call 225-578-4085.
