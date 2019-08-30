2 people hurt in I-20E wreck involving vehicle fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people were hurt in a wreck that’s impacting travel on eastbound Interstate 20.
And one of the vehicles involved apparently caught fire.
Contrary to initial reports, no one was trapped in the vehicle that was on fire, Officer Christina Curtis said.
The extent of the injuries is not immediately known.
At one point, Caddo 911 dispatch records show, Shreveport Fire Department has eight units on a medical emergency at eastbound I-20 at northbound Interstate 49.
That call came in at 4:37 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.