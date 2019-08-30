Suspect fires at JPSO deputy, gun belt stopped bullet

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy is uninjured after a suspect barricaded in his home fired at the officer.
According to a JPSO spokesman, around 6 p.m the Jefferson Parish Mobile Crisis Team was called to a home in the 8700 blk. of Melrose Lane in River Ridge
That team requested assistance from the sheriff’s office.
Around 7 p.m. the suspect, who has not been identified, shot at a deputy. That bullet was stopped by the officer’s gun belt.
The SWAT Team also responded to the home.
There was an exchange of gunfire between other officers and the suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect was shot at least once and bitten by a K9.
The suspect is in custody after what was a two hour standoff.
“This is it’s a matter of inches with these things and we’re just fortunate that his equipment was able to save his life,” said JPSO spokesman Jason Rivarde.
The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the suspect, but he was the only one inside the home.
It is not known what charges he may face.
