Hurricane Dorian intensifying, could threaten Florida as Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Dorian is gaining strength over the southwest Atlantic Ocean is forecast to become a major hurricane over the Labor Day weekend. There is growing concern that it could strike somewhere along the east coast of Florida as possibly a Category 4 storm with winds of 130mph.
As of Thursday evening the center of Hurricane Dorian was located about 300 miles north-northwest of San Juan Puerto Rico. At the 4pm update, maximum sustained winds were at 85 mph. The minimum pressure was 986 mb, but an evening reconnaissance flight into the storm found that the pressure had fallen to 980 mb indicating that the hurricane was beginning to strengthen more. Dorian was moving to the northwest at 13 mph.
The most recent forecast update calls for gradual strengthening through Friday. Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane (Category 3) by Friday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
Steady strengthening is likely through the weekend and Dorian could be a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph as it approaches the coast of Florida on Tuesday.
The probability of hurricane force winds impacting areas from Miami to Daytona Beach by Tuesday of next week is steadily increasing.
Dorian is being steered by a building area of high pressure to the north of the hurricane. As that high expands and gets stronger Dorian is forecast to turn more west toward Florida over the weekend. A turn more to the north is expected as the storm reaches the western edge of the Atlantic ridge of high pressure early next week.
As with most tropical systems there is some degree of uncertainty of as to where Dorian could strike Florida. A stronger area of high pressure could push the storm more into south Florida. If the area of high pressure is weaker it could make a northerly turn sooner taking it into the northern part of the state or even having it skirt just along the coast.
At this time it looks unlikely that Dorian will make it into the Gulf of Mexico, but that’s not a scenario that can be completely ruled out.
The KSLA First Alert Weather will continue to give you the First Alert of any changes to the intensity and track of Dorian. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest information:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.