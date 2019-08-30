How to tell the real from the fake social media posts ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are urging you not to share false information about Hurricane Dorian on social media.
They said the best way to avoid panic from fake posts is to follow your local Emergency Management Agencies on Facebook and Twitter.
Your smart phone, full of knowledge and helpful advice just finger taps away, especially with Hurricane Dorian set to make landfall soon.
“We can at least communicate what we do know,” said the Dougherty County EMA Specialist, Jenna Chang.
That communication can be dangerous when people start sharing the wrong information.
“Anybody that is providing you with scientific-based, professional information, that’s where you want to get your information from,” Chang said.
Unfortunately, Jenna Chang said that’s not always the information shared on social media, like Facebook and Twitter.
“We ask that people not spread information that hasn’t been verified,” said Chang.
This weekend, you’re urged to continuously check social media and sign up for alerts, but only from your EMA, county and WALB News 10 sites. This way you’ll know when the professionals know, just what the storm will like when it hits us.
“Make sure you have multiple ways to get information. Don’t just be just reliant on text messages from Code Red,” Chang said.
As a reminder, make sure you’re following your local EMAs on Facebook and Twitter and download our WALB News 10 First Alert Weather App to keep track of the storm this weekend.
Chang said they’re also hoping all families go through this storm preparedness checklist.
You should have your family’s phone numbers, insurance, and medical information and a place to seek shelter during a storm.
You and your family should have a meeting place in case you're separated during a storm.
Chang said you should also bolt down everything outside of your home.
“Any limbs or debris in your yard. All of those things could become projectiles and you don’t want a secondary disaster in your own home because of the things that have been left in the yard. So clearing the yard is a big one.”
Chang said to also fill a kit with water, batteries, non-perishable food and anything you’d need if the power goes out.
How Dougherty County Public Works crews are preparing ahead of the storm:
You probably know the saying, it’s better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Dougherty County Public Works Crews prepare by having their chainsaws, equipment, sandbags and even people ready in the event of any severe weather.
While we don’t know exactly how Hurricane Dorian will hit us yet, Crews at Public Works aren’t taking any chances.
They're spending the next few days laying out their chainsaws and filling them with gasoline.
This way, if bad weather does hit, they can run in, grab the equipment and go where they're needed, as quickly as possible.
“Well, we say to the people at home, stay vigilant. Keep an eye out for the news and everything. And if you need public works, just give us a call,” said Assistant Public Works Director, Chucky Mathis.
Mathis said they’ll let people know if they start to give out sandbags.
Right now, they're waiting for more information on how the storm develops.
