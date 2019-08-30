Holiday travel is up this Labor Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For some Americans, their Labor Day holiday weekend is underway or will be very shortly.
We can expect more than 35 million travelers this holiday weekend, travel service AAA says.
Whether it be by plane or car, more travelers are expected for the fast-approaching Labor Day Holiday weekend.
There’s expected to be a nearly 4 percent increase in air travel alone nationally, according to Airlines for America.
At Shreveport Regional, most of the flights are at or near capacity.
The airport’s passenger numbers are up 10 percent for the year, Airport Authority spokesman Mark Crawford said. At that pace, he added, Shreveport Regional could reach nearly 700,000 passengers by the end of this year.
He also has some words of advice for holiday travelers.
“One thing we want to make sure everyone remembers is get here early. We do have the new consolidated checkpoint," Crawford said.
"So we recommend if you’re flying Delta, American or United, be here at least one hour before your scheduled departure,”
“And if you’re flying Allegiant this weekend to either Destin or Las Vegas, be here two hours before your scheduled departure.”
Crawford also explained which days will be the busiest.
“This weekend, we’ll have more flights on Friday and then again on Monday.”
And perhaps the best advice we heard from fellow travelers came from airline passenger Shelly Cox.
“Don’t overpack. They do measure your bags!”
Then there’s the 61 percent of travelers who are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend throughout the U.S.
Veteran travelers strongly suggest that people don’t just wing it when it comes to getting to your destination.
Just ask Pat Staude and her husband, who recently traveled to Texas and back to Louisiana.
That's largely because they have to wait for Hurricane Dorian to pass through before they can return home to Florida.
“Well, you gotta plan, definitely plan,” Staude said.
As for the AAA travel forecast, the organization expects well over a third of the holiday travelers to have destinations at least 500 miles away.
There’s also a silver lining, of sorts, for having to suffer through any holiday travel stress.
That involves the price of gasoline, which is much lower than it was a year ago at this time.
The price difference is expected to put a little spending money in travelers pockets for their latest road trip.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.