Friday’s the last day to drop off uniforms for Uniforms for Kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s hard to believe but many kids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area miss school because they don’t have something as simple as uniform.
That’s why KSLA News 12 and Porter’s Industrial have partnered back up with Volunteers for Youth Justice for Uniforms for Kids.
“I had no clue,” said Heather Price with Porters Industrial. "It was appalling to think that 80 percent of our kids missing school was simply because they didn’t have the right clothes to wear.”
With your help, we want to help provide the uniforms so Volunteers for Youth Justice can maintain a year-round closet to serve the needs of the children in its programs.
“They had a story about a family of five and they were going to school every other day because they were sharing uniforms, and as a mother to me I was like that’s devastating, and there’s got to be a way for us to provide these children with uniforms,” Price said.
You can bring gently used uniforms that your kids have outgrown or new uniforms to any Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaning location.
So far they’ve received plenty of khaki pants and white shirts, but still need shirts and pants in different colors.
“They may have a navy shirts and white shirts and red shirts at one school, but they go to another school and they need yellow and purple and blue,” said Director of Business Development Marc Price. “So they can’t go to school because they don’t have their uniform, and so that becomes a truancy issue and therefore we have to provide not just white shirts but all different colors of shirts.”
Or you can drop them off at the KSLA News 12 Studio at 1812 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport.
Click here to find a Porter’s location near you.
- Do you need a uniform for a child or know someone who needs one? Click here to request a uniform.
- Don’t have uniforms to give? You still can help. Click here to make a donation to purchase new uniforms through our GoFundMe campaign.
Last year our uniform drive was able to help over 300 families. While the Uniform for Kids drive technically ends on August 30th, Porters Industrial says they will continue to collect uniforms for Volunteers for Youth Justice year round.
Volunteers for Youth Justice is a volunteer-based, community-supported nonprofit established in 1981 by members of First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport to help children and families in crisis.
The organization provides intervention services to children of all ages and backgrounds who are involved in or at-risk of becoming involved in the juvenile justice system in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson and Webster parishes.
Its Truancy Assessment Service Center and the nonprofit’s youth, court and Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs rely on volunteers to advocate for child victims of abuse or neglect and those who are at risk of juvenile delinquency. The programs provide developmentally appropriate, consequential and educational diversion services.
