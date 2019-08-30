Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain facing 16-count federal indictment

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain now faces a 16-count federal indictment. He's accused in a kickback and bribery scheme.
The Feds say while sheriff, Strain gave ownership of the Slidell work release program, St. Tammany Workforce Solutions, LLC, to the adult son and daughter of two of his deputies, David Hanson and Clifford “Skip” Keen; with the understanding, that the son and daughter would funnel much of the profits to their fathers.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hanson and Keen then agreed to give regular payoffs to Strain and his family members.
Hanson and Keen were charged. Both pleaded guilty back in February and are awaiting sentencing.
“The bottom line here is this, Sheriff Strain had a sacred duty to uphold and honor the public trust, instead he took undue advantage of his official position to unjustly enrich himself, his friends and his own family at the expense of the taxpayer,” said Peter Strasser, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Strain is also facing charges in state court. He’s accused of aggravated rape, aggravated incest, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
FOX 8 called Strain’s attorney for comment, but he has not yet returned our request.
