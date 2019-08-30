Florida future still uncertain as extremely dangerous Dorian heads our way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a path into Florida’s east coast. Timing of the hit should be late Sunday or early Monday.
Below is a live Q&A with Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan from 8pm on Thursday:
There is still an extremely large spread in the two most reliable forecast models at this time. The new EURO forecast model is now showing the storm hitting S. Florida late Monday and into Tuesday and then moving up the entire east coast of Florida through Thursday. This would be extremely devastating for the east coast.
This would keep us out of the worst part of the storm and likely we would not have hurricane force winds here. There is still at 60% chance that we would see tropical storm force winds here. That is 40-60 mph winds are not out of the question.
The GFS model is showing the storms center moving across Central Florida and moving through to the Gulf on late Monday and early Tuesday. This scenario would bring tropical storm force winds along with some heavy rainfall our way.
Still too early to nail down what this storm is going to bring our way but I do expect to see the picture get much clearer by late Friday.
It will be a waiting game up until then.
Look for mainly afternoon and evening storms on Friday and Saturday otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected with highs in the low 90s with heat index in the low 100s.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.