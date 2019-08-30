Florida future still uncertain as extremely dangerous Dorian heads our way

Winds expected to reach 130 mph with gusts to 150 mph

By Bob Harrigan | August 29, 2019 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 12:04 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a path into Florida’s east coast. Timing of the hit should be late Sunday or early Monday.

Below is a live Q&A with Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan from 8pm on Thursday:

Hurricane Dorian Update

Latest track for Hurricane Dorian and get your questions answered by Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan. More: www.mysuncoast.com/weather/hurricane

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Thursday, August 29, 2019

There is still an extremely large spread in the two most reliable forecast models at this time. The new EURO forecast model is now showing the storm hitting S. Florida late Monday and into Tuesday and then moving up the entire east coast of Florida through Thursday. This would be extremely devastating for the east coast.

Here is a look at the most likely timing of tropical storm force winds if the storm follows the NHC center line. Looks to be on Monday with 50-60 mph winds here.

Posted by Bob Harrigan - ABC 7 on Thursday, August 29, 2019

This would keep us out of the worst part of the storm and likely we would not have hurricane force winds here. There is still at 60% chance that we would see tropical storm force winds here. That is 40-60 mph winds are not out of the question.

The GFS model is showing the storms center moving across Central Florida and moving through to the Gulf on late Monday and early Tuesday. This scenario would bring tropical storm force winds along with some heavy rainfall our way.

What a difference a day makes. Yesterday the EURO was projecting nearly a foot of rain. Today only about an inch. Lots will change over the next 48 hours.

Posted by Bob Harrigan - ABC 7 on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Still too early to nail down what this storm is going to bring our way but I do expect to see the picture get much clearer by late Friday.

It will be a waiting game up until then.

5 P.M. Update shift to the south with the cone. Still lots of uncertainty for day 4 and 5.

Posted by Bob Harrigan - ABC 7 on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Look for mainly afternoon and evening storms on Friday and Saturday otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected with highs in the low 90s with heat index in the low 100s.

