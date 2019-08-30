Man, woman flee from LA to TX; she’s caught, he’s sought

CADDO PARISH, La./HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Louisiana and Texas authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a man who fled from them across state lines Friday afternoon then ran into woods north of Waskom, Texas.
Glen Merrell, 40, of Keithville, might be on foot between Harrison County, Texas, and Blanchard-Furrh Road in Caddo Parish, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Authorities think he also might be planning to catch a ride in a maroon Nissan Xterra SUV.
Merrell is wanted on a charge of felony flight from an officer and outstanding warrants, the Sheriff’s Office says in a statement about the afternoon’s events.
He stands 5′11 tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.
Authorities first encountered Merrell when a Caddo sheriff’s deputy spotted a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville with switched and expired license plates.
The car sped away when the deputy tried to stop it at North Lakeshore Drive at Edson Boulevard just north of Cross Lake in Caddo Parish about 2 p.m., authorities say.
At one point, deputies deployed a spike strip in an attempt to stop the car.
Merrell continued to flee, driving at high speeds on the rim of a damaged front tire and into oncoming traffic and passing in no-passing zones, authorities say.
The chase proceeded into Harrison County, Texas, and onto Farm-to-Market Road 1999.
That’s where Merrell drove off the road and through a fence, crossed a cattle field and jumped a seven-foot ditch.
He and his female passenger then bailed out of the car and ran for the woods.
Authorities captured 45-year-old Carissa Nye, of Keithville, a short distance from where the car was abandoned.
Nye was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of evading arrest.
Authorities urge anyone who comes in contact with Merrell to immediately call the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170 or their local law enforcement agency.
