First Alert: Near triple digit temperatures return

Near triple digit temperatures return over the holiday weekend and we'll stay very hot through next week. A few showers and storms will be possible as we start the weekend on Saturday, but beyond that rain may be difficult to find.
A stray shower or storm is possible this evening, otherwise expect a mostly clear and warm night. Temperatures will settle back into the low to mid 70s. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday. A few showers and storms will be possible again during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s.
By Sunday and Monday rain chances will be drying up and temperatures will be heating up. We’ll see mostly sunny skies to close out the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 90s.
Much of next will bring plenty of heat and little in the way of rain. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Have a great Labor Day Weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
