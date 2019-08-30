First Alert: Hot & Sunny Holiday Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Friday morning! As we get ready for the long holiday weekend you will need to make sure to stock up on sunscreen because we are tracking a lot of sunshine and heat. Temperatures over the next 7 days are shaping up to get into the upper 90s with a few days very close to 100 degrees. On top of the heat most if not all of the next 7 days will see ample sunshine with little chances for heat relief. The one thing we do have going for us is slightly lower humidity for the ArkLaTex.