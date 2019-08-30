First Alert: Hot & Sunny Holiday Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Friday morning! As we get ready for the long holiday weekend you will need to make sure to stock up on sunscreen because we are tracking a lot of sunshine and heat. Temperatures over the next 7 days are shaping up to get into the upper 90s with a few days very close to 100 degrees. On top of the heat most if not all of the next 7 days will see ample sunshine with little chances for heat relief. The one thing we do have going for us is slightly lower humidity for the ArkLaTex.
For your Friday expect sunshine and heat for most of the ArkLaTex. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees. Most of the ArkLaTex will be seeing ample sunshine, but northern parts of the viewing area could see some thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.
As we move into your Labor Day Weekend expect more heat and sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Forecast highs are shaping up to be in the upper 90s all three days with little chances for rain. So if you have outdoor plans make sure you are wearing plenty of sunscreen.
Have a great Friday and Labor Day Weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.