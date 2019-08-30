ETX city finds excess lead levels in drinking water

CENTER, Tx. (KSLA) - An elevated level of lead was discovered in an isolated amount of drinking water in Center, Texas, according to a letter released by the city to residents.
The city states increased lead amounts were discovered on June 6 and 7.
Consuming too much lead in drinking water can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.
Chad Nehring, city manager of Center, released the following statement in response to concerns from residents over the recent finding:
Nehring also noted the house affected by the excess level of lead has been “advised of the health risk” will likely need to re-plumb their house.
