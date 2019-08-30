ETX city finds excess lead levels in drinking water

ETX city finds excess lead levels in drinking water
By Christian Piekos | August 30, 2019 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 12:44 PM

CENTER, Tx. (KSLA) - An elevated level of lead was discovered in an isolated amount of drinking water in Center, Texas, according to a letter released by the city to residents.

The city states increased lead amounts were discovered on June 6 and 7.

Consuming too much lead in drinking water can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.

Read the full letter here:

Letter to Residents by Matt Stanley on Scribd

Chad Nehring, city manager of Center, released the following statement in response to concerns from residents over the recent finding:

I know with some national headlines, especially Flint, some anticipate concerns. Unlike many of those making headlines, ours is not a violation or system problem...Our limited sample sites are actually households and private services for this periodic testing and have historically been well below the action levels such that our system has been on the reduced monitoring cycles. This year, my understanding is one household sample in particular was so far above the action level for lead (not copper), that it pushed the average over the action limit, requiring the notices and additional system monitoring for two quarters. The system samples have already been taken and we anticipate no issues. Our system has little to no lead pipe, so other than natural occurring levels in raw water, controlled with treatment, any measurable lead is in the household (private) pipes.

Nehring also noted the house affected by the excess level of lead has been “advised of the health risk” will likely need to re-plumb their house.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.