ETX city finds excess lead levels in drinking water

I know with some national headlines, especially Flint, some anticipate concerns. Unlike many of those making headlines, ours is not a violation or system problem...Our limited sample sites are actually households and private services for this periodic testing and have historically been well below the action levels such that our system has been on the reduced monitoring cycles. This year, my understanding is one household sample in particular was so far above the action level for lead (not copper), that it pushed the average over the action limit, requiring the notices and additional system monitoring for two quarters. The system samples have already been taken and we anticipate no issues. Our system has little to no lead pipe, so other than natural occurring levels in raw water, controlled with treatment, any measurable lead is in the household (private) pipes.