Daughters of the Confederacy ordered to move monument at Caddo Courthouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Confederate Monument outside The Caddo Parish Courthouse will soon have to find a new home.
In a letter issued by the Caddo Parish Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Shreveport Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy, number 237, have 90 days to remove the Confederate Monument outside of the Courthouse.
The DAR and Caddo Parish have been in court regarding the monument since October 2017.
Below is the full letter below:
The letter does not say what would happen to the monument if left on the property after the 90 day period.
