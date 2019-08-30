‘Block Boyz’ gang leader, two other members sentenced to federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Three members of a local Shreveport gang “The Block Boys” are now sentenced to serve time in federal prison.
The announcement was made Friday morning by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, David Joseph.
Some members of the gang were accused of being involved in shootings, selling drugs, and committing armed robberies from 2012 to 2017 in the city.
According to Joseph, on Thursday, DeMarcus D. Morris, 30, Jimmie R. Durden, Jr., 30, and Gary J. McCain, 24, were sentenced in federal court for being part of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy, drug trafficking, and firearm offenses.
Morris, leader of the gang, will serve 33 years on multiple charges including RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of crack cocaine, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
The last two defendants, Durden, sentenced to 15 years, and McCain, sentenced to nine years, will also serve time for the same charges as Morris, except for distribution of crack cocaine.
